One killed, two injured in two different road accidents

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :One person died while two others were injured in two different accidents that took place here on Multan road and Tank road on Friday.

According to details, 55-year old Abdul Waheed Wazir was crossing Dera-Multan road in front of Wensam College when a speedy bus bearing number (E-4030) hit him. As a result, the pedestrian died on the spot.

The Cantt police, on the report of deceased's son Waheed Ullah Wazir, registered a case.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a speedy 'Dala' hit the motorcycle riders near Jamshed Filling Station on Dera-Tank road in the precincts of Kulachi police station. As a result, a man and a woman riding on the two-wheeler got injured. They were shifted to Civil Hospital Dera.

The identity of the injured persons could not be ascertained yet. The police have registered a case and started investigation.