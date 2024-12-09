One killed, two injured in Van-Rickshaw collision

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) At least one killed and two injured in a road accident in Fateh Jang's road on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred when the passenger van, attempting to overtake, crashed into the rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The rickshaw's driver, namely Ahmed Khan, lost his life on the spot, two others sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured and deceased were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang for medical attention.

The police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

