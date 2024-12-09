Open Menu

One Killed, Two Injured In Van-Rickshaw Collision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 09, 2024 | 11:10 PM

One killed, two injured in Van-Rickshaw collision

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) At least one killed and two injured in a road accident in Fateh Jang's road on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred when the passenger van, attempting to overtake, crashed into the rickshaw coming from the opposite direction.

The rickshaw's driver, namely Ahmed Khan, lost his life on the spot, two others sustained injuries in the accident.

The injured and deceased were rushed to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang for medical attention.

The police have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the incident.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Driver Road Road Accident Van Fateh Jang From

Recent Stories

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakis ..

How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?

2 hours ago
 Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrou ..

Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai

2 hours ago
 Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on M ..

Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill

3 hours ago
 Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clari ..

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..

3 hours ago
 Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR

3 hours ago
 PM directs to expedite action against rioters in r ..

PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest

3 hours ago
Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all forma ..

Pakistan all set to face South Africa in all format series

3 hours ago
 No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

No chance of rain in Lahore during next two days

4 hours ago
 Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in P ..

Use of mobile phones at public schools banned in Punjab

4 hours ago
 Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

7 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trial in military courts

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan