One killed, two injured on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :An old man was killed and two others, including a women, sustained serious injuries in a collision between two motorcycles on Jandraka Road on Tuesday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson, the collision occurred due to speeding in which 60-year-old Sarfraz died instantly while the others were injured.

On information, Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ City Hospital.