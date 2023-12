SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) A man was killed while his child and wife sustained injuries in a collision

between a motorcycle and a speeding vehicle here on Thursday.

Police said Tariq, 45 with his wife Naila, four-year-old Usman were travelling on

a motorcycle when a speeding dumper hit it.

Resultantly,Tariq died on the spot while his wife and son received injuries.