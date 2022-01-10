One killed, two injured on road due to fog

A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident due to fog here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident due to fog here on Monday.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, a speeding car collided with a van on Expressway Underpass near Gattwala due to dense fog and low visibility.

As a result, 28-year-old Abu Bakar died on the spot while the Rescue 1122 shiftedMuhammad Ahmad and Usman to a local hospital in a critical condition.

The police also reached the spot and started investigation.