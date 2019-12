A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident near here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained injuries in an accident near here on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, two motorcycles and a truck collided with each other due to over speeding near Moti Mehal Mohsinwaal road Mian Channu.

As a result, Aftab died on the spot while Waheed and Kashif sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital.