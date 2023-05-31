One killed, two injured over enmity

A man was killed while his wife and son suffered bullet injuries by the firing of their rival group at a village in Thikriwala police limits on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A man was killed while his wife and son suffered bullet injuries by the firing of their rival group at a village in Thikriwala police limits on Wednesday.

Police said that alleged accused Usama, Pervez and Suhail opened indiscriminate firing on their rival family in Chak No 82-JB, Noorangabad .

Consequently, Abdul Hameed was killed while his wife Hanifan Bibi and son Muhammad Babar were injured.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

CPO Usman Akram Gondal has taken notice of the incident and directed SP Iqbal Town Irtaza Kameel to arrest the accused.