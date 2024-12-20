One Killed, Two Injured Over Land
A man was killed while two others sustained serious injuries over a land dispute at Kehor Lal Easan on Friday
KOT ADDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) A man was killed while two others sustained serious injuries over a land dispute at Kehor Lal Easan on Friday.
According to police, Muhammad Idrees of Chak No 238-TDA had a dispute with Bilal of the same locality over a piece of land. The police had registered cases against both parties.
On Friday, both parties were present in the court when they attacked each other before the proceeding.
As a result, Muhammad Idrees died at the spot while his relatives, Niaz Muhammad and Muhammad Riaz, sustained serious injuries due to repeated blows of sharp-edged weapons.
Rescue teams shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital while the police apprehended both accused, Bilal and Rauf. Further investigations are underway, police added.
