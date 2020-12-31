UrduPoint.com
One Killed, Two Injured Over Property Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 31st December 2020 | 05:00 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) ::A man identified as Khalid Akhtar, was shot dead while two others injured over a property dispute here Thursday at village Managai, police said.

According to details, two groups of rivals opened fire on each other in the early morning, killing one and injuring two opponents Qaim and Shabir on the spot.

The injured were admitted to hospital while the body of a deceased was handed over to his relatives after postmortem.

Police rushed to the spot soon after information was received and collected evidence by initiating investigation on the matter.

