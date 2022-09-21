UrduPoint.com

One Killed , Two Other Family Members Hurt In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 02:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :A man was killed while two other family members including his wife and daughter sustained serious injuries due to collision between motorcycle and rickshaw near Adda Satt meel on Wednesday.

According to details, a citizen namely Nazar Muhammad resident of Ghafoor Wah was going to Luddan along with his family on motorcycle. The two wheelers went uncontrolled and collided with a rickshaw near Adda Satt meel.

As a result, Nazar died on the spot while his wife Manzooran Bibi and daughter Safia Bibi sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, the rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and injured to tehsil headquarters hospital.

