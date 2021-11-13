One killed, two others injured in police firing

A man was killed while two others sustained bullet injures when policemen opened fire on a car in Raja Jang area

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :A man was killed while two others sustained bullet injures when policemen opened fire on a car in Raja Jang area.

Police said on Saturday that three persons were travelling in a car when a police team signalled them to stop near Raja Jang area but they ignored the signal and accelerated the speed.

On it, the police opened fire at the car and as a result of which, Asghar died on the spot while his two co-riders Ramzan and Abdul Jabbar sustained serious bullet injuries.

On information, Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the dead to the DHQ hospital Kasur and injured to Lahore hospital.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sohaib Ashraf told the media that ASI Wasim, constables- Shahid, Sajjad and Ayub had been arrested and a case had been registered against the accused.