One Killed, Two Others Injured In Separate Road Mishaps

Thu 02nd July 2020 | 05:50 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist died after a loaded truck hit his two-wheeler here on Topi-Gadoon Road on Thursday.

According to Police, one Ziad Khan was on the way to Gadoon on his motorcycle, when a truck hit his two-wheeler here at Shakray Lar area.

Resultantly, he got seriously injured and rushed to a local hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. The diseased was brother of Medi Zone's owner Imtiaz Khan. Police started investigation after registering an FIR.

Meanwhile, two people identified as Rawal Khan and Ubaidur Rehman, residents of Shalmani Khadokhel, Buner were badly injured when their motorcycle was hit by a passenger van.

