One Killed, Two Siblings Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A teenager was killed while his two sisters sustained serious injuries

in a road accident, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy

car hit a motorcycle near FESCO grid station on Sammundri Road.

As a result, 15-year-old motorcyclist Zahid s/o Falak Sher received

serious injuries and died on the spot, while his two sisters- Laiba (17)

and Tayyabah (14) were hospitalized in critical condition.

The police took the body into custody.

Further investigation was underway.

