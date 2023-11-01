One Killed, Two Siblings Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2023 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) A teenager was killed while his two sisters sustained serious injuries
in a road accident, in the limits of D-Type Colony police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Wednesday that a speedy
car hit a motorcycle near FESCO grid station on Sammundri Road.
As a result, 15-year-old motorcyclist Zahid s/o Falak Sher received
serious injuries and died on the spot, while his two sisters- Laiba (17)
and Tayyabah (14) were hospitalized in critical condition.
The police took the body into custody.
Further investigation was underway.