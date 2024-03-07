Open Menu

One Killed, Two Wounded In Dera Firing Incidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2024 | 10:54 PM

One killed, two wounded in Dera firing incidents

A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents took place in different areas, said a police spokesman Thursday.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents took place in different areas, said a police spokesman Thursday.

He said that 27-year-old Khalid son of Allah Ditta, a resident of Beli Wala Paharpur Tehsil reported Saddar police station that his 24-year-old brother Shaukat Ullah along with Iqbal and Naimatullah were coming to home from Dera City.

When they reached near Mandharan Kalan Adda on Chashma road, their opponents namely Farooq and Nauman chased them and opened fire at them. As a result, Shaukatullah sustained serious injuries.

The injured was rushed to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that the reason behind the incident was an old enmity.

Meanwhile, Jamshed Baloch son of Mithu reported Chaudhwan police station that he along with his cousin Asghar son of Allah Wasaya, were going to attend a wedding ceremony when their opponent Malik Zafar Baloch son of Ghulam Qasim opened fire at them at shop of Haji Sharif Baloch in Choudhwan area. As a result, Jamshed Baloch and Asghar both sustained injuries.

As soon as the incident was reported, local police and Rescue 1122 medical teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital where their condition is said to be out of danger.

The police registered separate cases in respective police stations and started investigation.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Injured Firing Fire Police Police Station Marriage Road Dera Ismail Khan Jamshed Saddar Rescue 1122 Mufti From

Recent Stories

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri wo ..

Speakers paid tribute to resilience of Kashmiri women

47 minutes ago
 Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

Portfolios assigned to new KP cabinet members

47 minutes ago
 EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women co ..

EmpowerHer Conference highlights problems women confront in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan schoo ..

NDMA holds national consultation on Pakistan school safety framework

1 hour ago
 7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held ..

7th Agricultural Census field operation to be held in Sep-Oct 2024: PBS

1 hour ago
 MoEA hosts international banking courses

MoEA hosts international banking courses

1 hour ago
Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for wo ..

Sightsavers calls for accessible healthcare for women and girls

1 hour ago
 Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

Pakistani envoy visits Quantoom Biosciences

1 hour ago
 FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of st ..

FAO organizes IPC workshop to build capacity of stakeholders on food security an ..

1 hour ago
 Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamb ..

Police raid leads to arrest of four suspected gamblers in Liaquatabad

1 hour ago
 Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as Presid ..

Coalition partners to elect Asif Zardari as President: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefir ..

Pakistan joins OIC FMs call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan