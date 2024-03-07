One killed, two wounded in Dera firing incidents

A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents took place in different areas, said a police spokesman Thursday.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A youth was killed while two others sustained injuries in separate firing incidents took place in different areas, said a police spokesman Thursday.

He said that 27-year-old Khalid son of Allah Ditta, a resident of Beli Wala Paharpur Tehsil reported Saddar police station that his 24-year-old brother Shaukat Ullah along with Iqbal and Naimatullah were coming to home from Dera City.

When they reached near Mandharan Kalan Adda on Chashma road, their opponents namely Farooq and Nauman chased them and opened fire at them. As a result, Shaukatullah sustained serious injuries.

The injured was rushed to District Headquarters Teaching Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police said that the reason behind the incident was an old enmity.

Meanwhile, Jamshed Baloch son of Mithu reported Chaudhwan police station that he along with his cousin Asghar son of Allah Wasaya, were going to attend a wedding ceremony when their opponent Malik Zafar Baloch son of Ghulam Qasim opened fire at them at shop of Haji Sharif Baloch in Choudhwan area. As a result, Jamshed Baloch and Asghar both sustained injuries.

As soon as the incident was reported, local police and Rescue 1122 medical teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to Mufti Mehmood Teaching Hospital where their condition is said to be out of danger.

The police registered separate cases in respective police stations and started investigation.

APP/akt