(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :A man was killed while 10 others received injuries in a clash between two groups near Punjgrien village in Motara Police limits on Friday.

According to the police, two groups exchanged harsh words and started firing over a dispute.

As a result, Ansar died on the spot while 10 others were injured.

The accused fled and the police registered a case and started investigations.