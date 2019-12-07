UrduPoint.com
One Killed,6 Injured In Cylinder Blast

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 11:13 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :One person was killed and six others injured in a cylinder blast near an electronics shop on College Road in Township area of provincial capital city on Saturday night, confirmed the police.

According to Rescue-1122, all the injured persons were shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

Teams of police, CTD, Rangers, Elite Force and Forensic Science experts also reached the spot and collected the evidences, and further investigation was underway.

Hafiz Mahmoodul Haq (22) was killed, while injured persons were identified as Abdul Gaffar (20), Abu Bakar (22), Ehsan (25), Istiaq (60), Aslam (30) and Irfan.

