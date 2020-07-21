One killed,6 injured in Turbat blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Atleast one person was killed while six others received injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast that occurred in Turbat district of Balochistan on Tuesday.

" IED was fitted at Honda 125 motorcycle parked near auto shop on main Turbat road," an official sources told APP.

One person standing close to bike died instantly as IED exploded while 6 others received injuries. Soon after the blast, security forces reached the site and shifted the injured to the DHQ Turbat.

The area has been cordoned off and search for the culprits has initiated.