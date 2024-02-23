Open Menu

One Killed,another Injured In Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 12:30 PM

One killed,another injured in firing incident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) A man was gunned down while another sustained gun shots here under the jurisdiction of Bhera police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Nasir(45) and Ameer (34) were travelling to Sargodha on a motorcycle from Kohliaan when some outlaws opened fire at them near Chak Mubarak.

Resultantly,Nasir died on the spot while his companion sustained injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot, shifted the victims to THQ Bhera for necessary legal formalities.

