One killed,four injured in road mishap

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :A man was killed,while four others suffered injuries when a passenger van overturned near Tahliwala, Bhera here on Friday.

Police said that a speeding passenger van was heading towards Bhera from Malikwal area, when it reached Tahliwala, it overturned.

Consequently, a passenger named Muhammad Azam died on the spot, while Nazar Hayat, Ghulam Ali, Ayesha and Munaza sustained injuries.

Police concerned along with Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the victims to hospital.

Further investigation was underway.