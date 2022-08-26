One killed,old man found dead

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was killed in an accident while a man was found dead near here on Friday.

The Rescue 1122 said that an oil tanker hit a motorcycle near Tariqabad Overhead Bridge on Jarranwala Road.

As a result, the motorcyclist, Sabir of Madina Town, died on the spot.

Meanwhile, an old man was found dead in fields who was, later on, identified as Nazir Ahmedof Chak No 470-JB, Samundri.

The Rescue 1122 team handed over the body to the family.