One killed,one injured in a firing incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) One person was killed while another injured when four armed men opened fire in the jurisdiction of airport police station,here on Wednesday.

According to police sources,the incident took place in Mandir Khurd village where the accused Muhammad Nawaz Sahi,Khurram Nawaz Sahi,Rashid Nawaz Sahi and Aamir Nawaz Sahi allegedly entered a house and opened indiscriminate fire.

Consequently,Muhammad Shafiq Ghuman died on the spot and his brother Aziz-ur-Rehman Ghuman suffered injuries.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the injured and launched raids to arrest the suspects.