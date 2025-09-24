Open Menu

One Killed,one Injured In A Firing Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 01:10 PM

One killed,one injured in a firing incident

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) One person was killed while another injured when four armed men opened fire in the jurisdiction of airport police station,here on Wednesday.

According to police sources,the incident took place in Mandir Khurd village where the accused Muhammad Nawaz Sahi,Khurram Nawaz Sahi,Rashid Nawaz Sahi and Aamir Nawaz Sahi allegedly entered a house and opened indiscriminate fire.

Consequently,Muhammad Shafiq Ghuman died on the spot and his brother Aziz-ur-Rehman Ghuman suffered injuries.

Police have registered a case on the complaint of the injured and launched raids to arrest the suspects.

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eur ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Chairman of Eurasian Economic Commission Boar ..

31 minutes ago
 UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ..

UAE, US explore ways to advance trade, investment ties

46 minutes ago
 US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to unde ..

US scientists study Taylor Swift’s voice to understand human speech evolution

49 minutes ago
 China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow ..

China’s Global Digital Trade Expo opens tomorrow with UAE as guest of honour

1 hour ago
 United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meetin ..

United States chairs Libya Senior Officials Meeting in New York

1 hour ago
 TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Ra ..

TikToker Sehar Hayat confirms divorce from Sami Rasheed

2 hours ago
China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

China home to nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations

2 hours ago
 Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2 ..

Karachi dealers hand over stolen phones worth Rs 2.2m to CPLC

2 hours ago
 World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform age ..

World bank president hails Pakistan’s reform agenda

2 hours ago
 Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Ga ..

Trump meets muslim leaders in New York focus on Gaza conflict

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with numb ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses cooperation with number of foreign ministers in New ..

2 hours ago
 Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

Korea's ICT service exports up 19% in H1

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan