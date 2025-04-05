One killed,six injured as bus overturned

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) One passenger was killed while six others including five women sustained injuries as a bus overturned near South Punjab's hill station,Fort Monroe,while on way towards Multan late on Friday night.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson,a passenger bus was traveling towards Multan when it overturned near South Punjab's hill station,Fort Monroe.

As a result,Abdullah Shah(35) died on the spot while Jaweria (28),Bilal (23),Kulsoom (45),Samina(40),Rimsha(20) and Nashila (50) sustained multiple injuries.

Police concerned and Rescue 1122 reached on the spot,shifted the body and injured to THQ hospital Khar for medical treatment.