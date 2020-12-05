One killed,six injured in separate road accidents

As many as six persons suffered injuries,while one person was killed in separate road accidents in Sialkot District here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :As many as six persons suffered injuries,while one person was killed in separate road accidents in Sialkot District here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 50-year-old Shamim son of William, 22-year-old Nabeel son of Waris, 17-year-old Wasim son of Farooq, 14-year-old Sehram son of Sultan, 45-year-old Nighat wife of Ishaq and 9-year-old Dawood son of Hassan suffered injuries, while 27-year-old Mohsin son of Ramzan, a resident of Labor Colony was killed during separate road accidents in different areas of Sialkot District.

The Rescuers timely provided first aid and shifted the injured to the local hospitals.

