One killed,three injured as mini petrol pump catches fire

KASUR, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A man was killed,while three others suffered burns when a mini petrol pump machine caught fire near toll plaza, Kot Radha Kishan here on Friday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson told APP that the fire killed one person while causing severe burns to three others -- Adeel Nazir (25),Arsalan Shafique (30) and Shan Liaqat (24).

On getting information, rescue team reached the spot and brought blaze under control.

The victims were shifted to THQ hospital.

However,the identification of deceased could not be ascertained yet,said rescue.