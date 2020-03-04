One killed,two arrested in encounter in Karachi

A robber was killed while two others were arrested in an alleged police encounter in Bangali Morh limits of Site Super Highway police station here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :A robber was killed while two others were arrested in an alleged police encounter in Bangali Morh limits of Site Super Highway police station here on Wednesday.

SP Gulshan-e-Iqbal Shahnawaz Chachar informed that four accused riding two motorcycles at Bangali Morh near Gulshan-e-Maymar opened fire on the police patrolling party and in return fire by police, Dilbar son of Khamiso was killed and two other robbers Abbas son of Allah Dita, Ameen son of Shamsuddin were arrested on the spot while their accomplice managed to escape from the scene.

The officer told that the accused are the habitual criminals with past record of street crimes and others.

The police team also recovered 3 pistols along with 12 rounds and a reportedly stolen motorcycle from their possession.