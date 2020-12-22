One Killed,two Injured In Motorcycles Collision
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :One person was killed,while two others including a minor suffered injuries in collision between two motorcycles near here Tuesday.
According to Rescue-1122, two motorcycles were on their way from opposite directions when they collided near Chak No 68-JB on Jhang road.
Consequently,Muhammad Farqan s/o Safran Ali was killed on the spot, while Asghar Ali and his 6-year-old son Muhammad Bilal sustained injuries.
Rescue team shifted the body and injured persons to Allied hospital.