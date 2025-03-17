Open Menu

One Killed,two Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 09:50 AM

One killed,two injured in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A man killed while two others sustained serious injuries in a road accident in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a tractor trolley from opposite direction near Katho Bhattian Stop on Tandlianwala canal road on late Sunday night.

The accident occurred as head lights of tractor trolley were reportedly not on due to which the car driver could not assess the tractor trolley.

As a result, Amir(40) r/o Chak No.435-GB died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted Irfan(35) and Abdul Aziz(25) to Tehsil Headquarters(THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala for treatment.

Further investigation was underway.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 March 2025

30 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 March 2025

1 hour ago
 Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dh ..

Endowment & Society Conference concludes in Abu Dhabi

7 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad A ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed attends 12th edition of Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

9 hours ago
 Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Caraba ..

Newcastle end 70-year drought with decisive Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool

10 hours ago
 Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates- ..

Ayuso seals overall victory for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at Tirreno-Adriatico

10 hours ago
Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

12 hours ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

13 hours ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

15 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

15 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

16 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan