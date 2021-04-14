UrduPoint.com
One Killed,Two Injured In Tanker/bike Collision

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:33 PM

One killed,Two Injured in Tanker/bike collision

One person was killed and two of his companions were critically injured in a collision between Milk tanker and a bike at Masoom Shah road,Burewala on Wednesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :One person was killed and two of his companions were critically injured in a collision between Milk tanker and a bike at Masoom Shah road,Burewala on Wednesday.

According to Rescuers,the dead body of Haseeb Ahmed and his two critically injured fellows whose identifications were not ascertained were shifted to nearby THQ hospital where they were kept in intensive care unit.

The driver fled from the scene while the police took the vehicle into custody.

Further investigation was underway in this regard.

More Stories From Pakistan

