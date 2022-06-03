UrduPoint.com

One Kills Three Injure In Coach, Car Head-on Collision

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :At least one person died and three others injured on Friday in a road accident occurred in Mangochar area of Balochistan.

Police said that a passenger coach coming from Karachi rammed into the car coming from the opposite side near Khaliqabad. Resultantly, four persons suffered injuries, two of them critically injured.

Soon after the incident local administration reached the site and moved the injured to Nawab Ghaus Bakhsh Memorial Hospital Mastung for medical treatment.

However, a man identified as Imran succumbed to injuries while way to hospital. In view of the serious condition of another injured namely Jahanzaib, he was shifted to Trauma Center Quetta.

The minor injured were being treated at NGBMH Mastung.

Further probe is underway.

