One-kilometer long road to be constructed with plastic waste: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatha on Wednesday said that as a pilot project, one-kilometer long road would be constructed with plastic waste in provincial capital.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding construction of roads with plastic waste here at DC Office.

An expert from Islamabad Dr Waqas Cheema briefed about use of plastic waste in construction of roads and said that eight type of plastic could be used for construction of roads.

He said that five tonnes plastic could be utilized for construction of a one kilometer long road, whereas Lahore Waste Management Company collected more than 20 tonnes on daily basis in provincial metropolis.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officials to conduct visits at plastic waste collection points in city and said that such projects could help in protecting the environment besides managing the plastic waste in better way.