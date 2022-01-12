UrduPoint.com

One-kilometer Long Road To Be Constructed With Plastic Waste: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 12, 2022 | 09:01 PM

One-kilometer long road to be constructed with plastic waste: DC

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatha on Wednesday said that as a pilot project, one-kilometer long road would be constructed with plastic waste in provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chatha on Wednesday said that as a pilot project, one-kilometer long road would be constructed with plastic waste in provincial capital.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding construction of roads with plastic waste here at DC Office.

An expert from Islamabad Dr Waqas Cheema briefed about use of plastic waste in construction of roads and said that eight type of plastic could be used for construction of roads.

He said that five tonnes plastic could be utilized for construction of a one kilometer long road, whereas Lahore Waste Management Company collected more than 20 tonnes on daily basis in provincial metropolis.

On the occasion, the DC directed the officials to conduct visits at plastic waste collection points in city and said that such projects could help in protecting the environment besides managing the plastic waste in better way.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad Company Road From

Recent Stories

Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within ..

Covid virus starts losing ability to infect within 5 minutes in air: Study

2 minutes ago
 8 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

8 more tested COVID-19 positive in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago
 DC Haripur reviews performance of district adminis ..

DC Haripur reviews performance of district administrative staff

2 minutes ago
 30 criminals held, contraband seized

30 criminals held, contraband seized

2 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar takes notice of kidnap-cum-murder of a boy

5 minutes ago
 NATO Welcomes Talks Between Russia, United States ..

NATO Welcomes Talks Between Russia, United States on Security Guarantees - Stolt ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.