One labor killed, three injured when roof of a shop caved in

One labor killed while three others injured when roof of an under construction shop caved in, near Skim Chowk here on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :One labor killed while three others injured when roof of an under construction shop caved in, near Skim Chowk here on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson while sharing details of the incident said four labors came under debris when they were busy in construction work.

The rescue personnel rescued three labors while one died.

Inayat died on the spot while Wahid, Rizwan and Sabir sustained injuries and shifted to nearby hospital, they said.