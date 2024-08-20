One laborer killed, 2 injured in roof collapse

One laborer was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) One laborer was killed while two others sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that laborers were busy in repairing old and redundant roof of a house in Chak 204/R-B on Canal Road when the roof caved in.

As a result, three laborers including Allah Rakha (28), Mehmood (23) and M. Nadeem (28) were buried beneath the debris.

Receiving information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and dragged out the victims from the debris but Allah Rakha breathed his last before receiving any kind of medical treatment. However, Rescue 1122 provided first aid to remaining two victims as their condition was out of danger.

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.