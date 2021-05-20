One labour suffocated to death three injured in Sherwan Soap Stone mine Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :At least one labour suffocated to death on Thursday and three others have fainted when the Soap Stone mine was filled with gas where the labours were busy digging the mine at Sherwan Abbottabad.

Rescue 1122 and SHO Sherwan police station have reached the spot and started rescue operation where one labour who was identified as Razaq son of Haider resident of Jabori died by suffocation while three others were rescued.

The fainted labours were identified as Liaqat son of Miskeen, Tayyab Shah son of Ghulam Hussain and another.

After initial treatment Rescue, 1122 shifted the fainted labours to district headquarters hospital Abbottabad for treatment.

Every year several labours are working in legal and illegal mines of the Hazara division without any precautionary measures and lose their lives. Unfortunately, the mine labours were working on a very low salary.