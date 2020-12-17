One labourer electrocuted, three injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :One man was electrocuted and three other suffered burn injuries when they touched a power supply line while working on a house in Balamat area here on Thursday.

According to police, four labourers including Irshad, Aminul Haq, Ismail and Saeed Gul were erecting a lift when it touched a power supply line.

As a result, Saeed Gul died on the spot while his three other co-labourers were injured.

Soon after the incident, the locals rushed to the site and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.