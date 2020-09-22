UrduPoint.com
One Labourer Electrocuted, Two Receive Electric Shock

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 10:26 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A labourer was electrocuted while two others receive electric shock in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Tuesday that labourers were busy in work at an under-construction house in Chak 601/G-B when one of them accidentally touched live electricity wire.

As a result, he received electric shock. His coworkers rushed to save him but they also received electric shocks.

In this incident, labourer Yasir fell unconscious and died on the spot while two others including Ahsan Bilal (24) and Muhammad Hussain (22) were shifted to hospital in critical condition.

