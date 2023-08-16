One labourer killed in stone blasting incident

A labourer was killed in a stone blasting incident that occurred near Khoi Meera area of Taxila district, Rescue and TV channels reported on Wednesday

TAXILA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :A labourer was killed in a stone blasting incident that occurred near Khoi Meera area of Taxila district, Rescue and tv channels reported on Wednesday.

According to details, some laborers were working in stone crushing site when suddenly heavy bolders started felling on them after a blast.

As a result, one laborer died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and started removing debris to rescue other laborers. Further investigations are underway.