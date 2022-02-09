One labourer killed, two hurt as building caves in

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :A labourer was killed while two others sustained injuries as under construction building caved in near Suraj Miani area on Wednesday.

According to Rescue officials, labourers were busy in working at an under construction building in Suraj Miani area when building suddenly collapsed.

As a result, three labourers stranded under debris.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue teams rushed to the spot and started Rescue operation.

A labour namely Kosar Naveed died on the spot while two others including Muhammad Naveed and Yasin sustained injuries.

The injured labourers were shifted to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.