One Labourer Killed, Two Injured As Roof Collapses In Burewala
Muhammad Irfan Published May 14, 2025 | 10:30 PM
Burewala, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) One labourer was killed and two others sustained serious injuries when the roof of an under-construction house collapsed in a private housing society near 505 Road in Burewala on Tuesday.
According to Rescue 1122, the workers were engaged in construction work when the roof caved in.
Allah Ditta, a resident of Akhtar Town, died on the spot after being buried under the debris.
Two other labourers, Muhammad Hanif from Fojian Wala and Muhammad Javed from Gulshan Raheem, were seriously injured. Rescue teams recovered the body and shifted the injured to the hospital, where one of them is reported to be in critical condition.
