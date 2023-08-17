One life claimed, two others injured in road accident

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :At least one died and two others were critically injured when a truck laden with logs collided with a motorcyclist near Panorama Hotel, Dhamtoor bypass road Havelian.

According to the initial investigation, the accident took place due to the brake failure of the truck.

Two ambulances of Rescue 1122 Havelian equipped with medical technicians immediately reached the accident.