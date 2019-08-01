One Man Gunned Down Over Family Dispute In Quetta
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 01:12 PM
Quetta (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) A person has died in a firing incident in Pashtunabad, Quetta.According to police a family dispute turned into exchange of firing between rival groups and as a result one Hussain Shah was shot dead.Police took the body in their custody and shifted to hospital.
After the postmortem the body was handed over to the family members. Further investigation is in process.