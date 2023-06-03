One man turns a barren mountain into a thick forest in beautiful Ayun Valley of Chitral

A man showed his years of continuous hard work, dedication and commitment by changing a barren mountain of the beautiful Ayun valley of Chiltral into a thick forest

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :A man showed his years of continuous hard work, dedication and commitment by changing a barren mountain of the beautiful Ayun valley of Chiltral into a thick forest.

The man named Zia Ur Rehman, retired from Pakistan Army, with his dedication and commitment succeeded in turning a barren and treeless mountain into green forests wherein one can see a thick forest now.

Planted plants, but to make them successful, he planted the trees in a distant mountain by using the spring water channel located next to the area. In this work Haji Mehboob, the well-known personality of Ayun also cooperated with him. Now there are about 700 pomegranates on this barren mountain with dozens of walnut, apricot, pistachio, grape and other fruit trees as well.

Similarly, many flower plants were also planted in this hill. There are colorful flowers that captivate the hearts of tourists.

Zia-ur-Rehman while narrating his story said that bringing water here and these large numbers of plants, Haji Mehboob Azam also contributed a lot in his plantation drives. He said the area previously had a rough canal in which the water could not reach its destination.

It would take several hours and often this water would be absorbed by the plants along the way and it would have dried up before reaching the plants he planted but with the help of the Water Management Department a well was constructed here and now the water reaches the last corner in a few minutes.

It is said that this is the reason why the name of this place has been given as Aiwan View Point. The entire Aiwan can be seen from here and when local people or tourists once reach the place that gives a beautiful local and many of them, like the old, visitors are even surprised to see the forest.