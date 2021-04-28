One martyred, several hurt in Chaman explosion

Atleast one police official martyred while other several got serious injuries as a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded in an explosion targeting a vehicle carrying police officials near Qilla Abdullah bazaar in Chaman on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Atleast one police official martyred while other several got serious injuries as a bomb attached to a motorcycle exploded in an explosion targeting a vehicle carrying police officials near Qilla Abdullah bazaar in Chaman on Wednesday.

As per details, DPO Jaffar Khan said an investigation is underway to determine whether the blast was a suicide bombing or whether an explosives-laden vehicle was detonated remotely when the police vehicle was parked, a private news channel reported.

The explosion left one person dead on the spot and five other policemen injured, he added.

Soon after the blast, members of the Levies Force, Frontier Corps and police reached the place, cordoned off the area and took body and the injured to Chaman district hospital.

The powerful blast damaged police vehicle besides smashing windowpanes of nearby buildings, he said.