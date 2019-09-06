UrduPoint.com
One Martyrs, Eight Injure In Quetta Twin Blast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:25 AM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :A man was martyred and eight persons including police official sustained injuries in twin explosions of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Al-Faisal Mover Bus Terminal near Khaizi Chowk area of Quetta on Thursday.

According to police sources, the first planted IED went off beside the office of bus Terminal at Khaizi Chowk near Jabal Noor Western Bypass. After the first blast, police and rescue personnel along with media persons reached the site when another explosion took placed.

One of rescue personnel namely Muhammad Naeem died while six police personnel including SHO Kharotabad Noor-ul-Hassan Asmatullah, Khusdil, Irshad, Arif Ali, Fazal-ur Rehman and a reporter Irbrar Ahmed and a camera man Syed Rehmat Ali of private channel.

The body and the injured were shifted to Bolan Medical Complex (BMC) hospital Quetta where treatments of the injured were started.

Security forces cordoned off the entire area and started investigation.

