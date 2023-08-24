One maund hash, large quantity of liquor seized

The district police carried out massive crackdown on drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours and seized one maund hashish and 600 litres of liquor

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police carried out massive crackdown on drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours and seized one maund hashish and 600 litres of liquor.

According to a police spokesman here on Thursday, the police also discovered five functional distilleries and destroyed them.

The district police detained 81 drug-addicts and admitted them to rehabilitation centres for treatment.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that the crackdown on drug-peddlers would continue.