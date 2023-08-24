Open Menu

One Maund Hash, Large Quantity Of Liquor Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM

One maund hash, large quantity of liquor seized

The district police carried out massive crackdown on drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours and seized one maund hashish and 600 litres of liquor

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police carried out massive crackdown on drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours and seized one maund hashish and 600 litres of liquor.

According to a police spokesman here on Thursday, the police also discovered five functional distilleries and destroyed them.

The district police detained 81 drug-addicts and admitted them to rehabilitation centres for treatment.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that the crackdown on drug-peddlers would continue.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue A ..

Commissioner for strict implementation of Dengue Action Plan 2023

8 minutes ago
 DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic ..

DC directs to tackle public transport and traffic challenges

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

Pakistan Shaheens squad for Asian Games announced

15 minutes ago
 DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review med ..

DC chairs scrutiny committee meeting to review medical retirement cases

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.24 ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach at $ 13.248 billion

11 minutes ago
 Election date discussion to have 'scant consequenc ..

Election date discussion to have 'scant consequences' due to recent law changes: ..

12 minutes ago
Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilat ..

Pak-Uzbekistan expresses optimism to achieve bilateral trade potential

12 minutes ago
 UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&# ..

UAE&#039;s hosting of COP28 a testament to world&#039;s recognition of its role ..

26 minutes ago
 Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

Man's body found from canal in Faislabad

17 minutes ago
 LPG Association chairman says following LPG decant ..

LPG Association chairman says following LPG decanting SOPs

17 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold ..

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) to hold E-court on Monday

17 minutes ago
 Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode ..

Establishment of EPZ in private participation mode under consideration: Senate b ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan