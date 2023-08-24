One Maund Hash, Large Quantity Of Liquor Seized
Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 07:33 PM
The district police carried out massive crackdown on drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours and seized one maund hashish and 600 litres of liquor
OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police carried out massive crackdown on drug-peddlers during the last 24 hours and seized one maund hashish and 600 litres of liquor.
According to a police spokesman here on Thursday, the police also discovered five functional distilleries and destroyed them.
The district police detained 81 drug-addicts and admitted them to rehabilitation centres for treatment.
District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said that the crackdown on drug-peddlers would continue.