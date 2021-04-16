UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Million Copies Of Holy Qur'an In 21 Languages Being Shipped To 29 Countries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 09:52 PM

One million copies of Holy Qur'an in 21 languages being shipped to 29 countries

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur'an, has begun shipping 1.2 million copies of the Holy Qur'an in various sizes and 21 languages to 29 countries around the world as part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gifts programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur'an, has begun shipping 1.2 million copies of the Holy Qur'an in various sizes and 21 languages to 29 countries around the world as part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gifts programme.

The shipment is being done in coordination with Saudi Arabia's embassies and the Islamic and cultural centers affiliated to Saudi Arabia in those countries, Saudi Gazette reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and Dr Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, who is also the general supervisor of King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Qur'an, expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for this generous gesture that embodies his care for Muslims and his keenness on distributing copies of Holy Qur'an.

Related Topics

World Saudi Saudi Arabia Muslim Million

Recent Stories

European Parliament's Largest Group Calls for New ..

4 minutes ago

Italy to Start Easing COVID-19 Restrictions on Apr ..

4 minutes ago

Ulema urged to play role for peace

4 minutes ago

Enric Mas takes Valencia mountain win

20 minutes ago

Transparent procedure to be adopted for promotion ..

20 minutes ago

Shahera Shahid appointed as Additional Secretary i ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.