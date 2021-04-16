(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur'an, has begun shipping 1.2 million copies of the Holy Qur'an in various sizes and 21 languages to 29 countries around the world as part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gifts programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, represented by King Fahd Complex for Printing of the Holy Qur'an, has begun shipping 1.2 million copies of the Holy Qur'an in various sizes and 21 languages to 29 countries around the world as part of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' gifts programme.

The shipment is being done in coordination with Saudi Arabia's embassies and the Islamic and cultural centers affiliated to Saudi Arabia in those countries, Saudi Gazette reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance and Dr Abdullatif Al-Sheikh, who is also the general supervisor of King Fahd Complex for Printing the Holy Qur'an, expressed thanks to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman for this generous gesture that embodies his care for Muslims and his keenness on distributing copies of Holy Qur'an.