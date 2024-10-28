Open Menu

One Million Kids Get Anti-polio Doses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 01:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) A three-days nationwide health campaign has launched across the district,here on Monday,

According to a spokesperson, about 1 Million kids were administered anti-polio doses in the campaign.

Deputy Commissioner (DC),Waseem Hamid Sandhu visited several areas to check the teams.

During the visit,DC instructed follow campaign for another two days in order to meet target to vaccinate one million kids against the crippling disease.

DC stated that the government’s zero-tolerance policy on disease prevention,underscoring the national commitment to a disease-free Pakistan.

He appreciated that there was no complain about any hurdle from parents for vaccination of the kids.However,he urged parents to keep extending cooperation towards the teams.

He also directed field staffers to mark the homes wherein they provided anti-polio doses.

4000 teams were working in the field in order to make successful campaign,said DC.

