Open Menu

One Million Kids To Be Vaccinated Anti Polio Drops

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2024 | 02:40 PM

One million kids to be vaccinated anti polio drops

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2024) Over one million kids are to be given anti-polio doses during a three-day campaign, commencing on January 8, in district Multan.

This was disclosed in a meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer while chairing a meeting here on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Officer Heath Authority Dr Faisal Qaisrani gave a briefing to meeting participants.

The deputy commissioner stated that the anti-polio campaign would be made successful.

He added that action would also be taken against the parents who refused to cooperate with anti-polio teams in administrating polio drops to kids. He instructed officials to establish camps in crowded places.

He, however, urged parents to vaccinate their kids to avoid them from crippling diseases.

Related Topics

Multan Polio January From Million

Recent Stories

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP conte ..

PTI founder, Fawad Chaudhary indicted in ECP contempt case

22 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj ..

Govt committed to provide best facilities to Hajj Pilgrims: Aneeq

41 minutes ago
 Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS ..

Level-playing field: SC issues notices to IGP, CS and others on PTI’s plea

1 hour ago
 Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan ..

Aamir Jamal's terrific counterpunch lifts Pakistan to 313

1 hour ago
 PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over de ..

PakvAus Test series: Wasim, Waqar surprise over decision to rest Shaheen

2 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after h ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted to hospital after health deterioration in jail

3 hours ago
Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggressi ..

Armed forces fully prepared to thwart any aggression: COAS

3 hours ago
 Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 i ..

Rizwan, Jamal star as Pakistan sets total of 313 in Sydney Test opener

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2024

8 hours ago
 President grieved over demise of ex-finance minist ..

President grieved over demise of ex-finance minister Sartaj Aziz

16 hours ago
 FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intel ..

FM Jilani remembers late Sartaj Aziz for his intellectual prowess, selfless serv ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan