One million people being vaccinated daily: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :On the special instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the drive of inoculating corona vaccine to citizens at their doorsteps was being carried out successfully.

In a press statement, he said that one million people were being vaccinated on daily basis, adding that 18,000 teams have been constituted for this purpose.

The chief minister appealed to the citizens to get benefit from this campaign and protect themselves and their love-ones from corona by getting themselves vaccinated.

He said that the campaign would continue till Nov 12.

The CM said that coronavirus was still in Punjab and therefore preventions and vaccination was utmost necessary to avoid financial and life losses.

He said that free-of-cost vaccine was being inoculated across the province. He also directed the districts administrations and health authorities to play an effective role for making this campaign successful.