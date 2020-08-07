One million tree plantation drive to kick off on August 9 in Hazara Division

Abbottabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The district administration has finalized all preparations for plantation of more than million trees on 9 August on Tree Plantation Day.

Com­missioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsood while giving details of plantation drive said that 0.3 million trees would be planted in Abbttabad, 0.25 millions in Haripur, 0.25 million in Mansehra, 0.1 millios in Torghar ,0.1 millions in Battagram and 50,000 each in three distrcts of kohistan.

He said that the main objective of the event was to motivate people about the importance of plantation to mitigate negative impact of climate changes.

Commissioner Hazara Division said events in Abbttabad, Mansehra and Haripur would be family affairs in which families along with children were invited to participate in plantation drive.

He said that Cheif Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkwa , Qazim Niaz would be the chief guest of plantation drive campaign in which all political leadership and stakeholders would be participating.

He stressed the need of stop tree cutting in hilly area and massive plantation to cope with climate chages more effectively.

In a video message, expressing satisfaction over perpetration, the commissioner urged all departments especially the forest department to actively pursue tree plan­tation drive to plant more trees and ensure healthy environment for citizens. He also underlined the need for engaging citizens to grow maximum trees and added effective coordination should be ensured among all stakeholders in this regard.

He also issued directives to the Galiyat Develop­ment Authority in order to make tree plantation drive a complete success. Later,the commissioner took round to Shimla Hills in connection with Mon­soon tree plantation campaign.

He also reviewed preparations of forest department, TMA, Wasa and agriculture department for tree plantation drive. Conservator Forest and Deputy Commissioner Ab­botabad briefed the commissioner about places which had been identified for plantation.