UrduPoint.com

One Million Trees To Be Planted In D.I. Khan District: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published August 11, 2022 | 05:40 PM

One million trees to be planted in D.I. Khan district: DC

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan has said the forest department would plant one million saplings across the district under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

He stated this while planting a sapling here in his office on Thursday under the tree plantation campaign.

The DC said tree plantation was need of the hour and the green environment had positive effects on human life.

He said the protection and cultivation of the trees planted under the tree plantation campaign was the national responsibility of all the citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Khan Wazir and District Forest Officer (DFO) Shahid Anwar were also present.

In connection with the plantation campaign, DC Nasrullah planted a teak sapling while Addl DC Wazir planted a ficus sapling in the premises of the DC office.

On the occasion, DFO Forest Department Shahid Anwar while talking to media informed that under the provincial government's vision of Green Pakistan and Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a target of planting one million shady and fruitful trees had been set for the district. Saplings would be distributed free of cost among citizens and landowners to grow in their lands, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Media All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's ..

Punjab CM vows to expand child protection bureau's score

3 hours ago
 Court removes sedition, other charges against Amma ..

Court removes sedition, other charges against Ammad Yousaf

3 hours ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Fir ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Intensive Firing by Illegal Armenian Armed ..

5 hours ago
 Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 ..

Darya E Sindh Se Bodies Nikalne Wale Razakar - 15 Sal Se Koi Paisa Liye Bagair Y ..

5 hours ago
 'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this y ..

'The legend of Maula Jatt' will hit cinemas this year in Oct

5 hours ago
 Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fo ..

Introducing Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4: The Most Versatile Device ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.