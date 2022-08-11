One million trees to be planted in D.I. Khan district: DC

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Nasrullah Khan has said the forest department would plant one million saplings across the district under the ongoing tree plantation campaign.

He stated this while planting a sapling here in his office on Thursday under the tree plantation campaign.

The DC said tree plantation was need of the hour and the green environment had positive effects on human life.

He said the protection and cultivation of the trees planted under the tree plantation campaign was the national responsibility of all the citizens.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Khan Wazir and District Forest Officer (DFO) Shahid Anwar were also present.

In connection with the plantation campaign, DC Nasrullah planted a teak sapling while Addl DC Wazir planted a ficus sapling in the premises of the DC office.

On the occasion, DFO Forest Department Shahid Anwar while talking to media informed that under the provincial government's vision of Green Pakistan and Green Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a target of planting one million shady and fruitful trees had been set for the district. Saplings would be distributed free of cost among citizens and landowners to grow in their lands, he added.